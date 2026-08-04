August Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from July 4 to August 4.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,777,877, marking a 33.46 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “cheer on,” “climb up the charts,” and “first place.”

CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,540,233, while ILLIT held steady at third with a score of 1,584,058.

TWS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,447,697, marking a 23.63 percent increase in their score since July.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five for August with a brand reputation index of 1,385,044.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!