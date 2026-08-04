August Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Music
Aug 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from July 4 to August 4.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,777,877, marking a 33.46 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “cheer on,” “climb up the charts,” and “first place.”

CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,540,233, while ILLIT held steady at third with a score of 1,584,058.

TWS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,447,697, marking a 23.63 percent increase in their score since July.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five for August with a brand reputation index of 1,385,044.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. CORTIS
  3. ILLIT
  4. TWS
  5. KiiiKiii
  6. MEOVV
  7. idntt
  8. Hearts2Hearts
  9. BABYMONSTER
  10. izna
  11. Candy Shop
  12. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  13. AHOF
  14. KATSEYE
  15. SAY MY NAME
  16. KickFlip
  17. XLOV
  18. eite
  19. LNGSHOT
  20. ARTMS
  21. UNIS
  22. USPEER
  23. NEXZ
  24. Geenius
  25. AND2BLE
  26. IDID
  27. LUN8
  28. SPIA
  29. AtHeart
  30. HEART OF WOMAN

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ARTMS
AtHeart
BABYMONSTER
Candy Shop
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
HEART OF WOMAN
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
idntt
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
LNGSHOT
LUN8
MEOVV
NEXZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNIS
USPEER
XLOV

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