SM Announces Comeback Lineup For Remainder Of 2026
SM Entertainment has announced its artist lineup for the second half of 2026!
On August 5, SM Entertainment shared its business results for the second quarter of 2026, which includes a preview of upcoming music releases for the remainder of the year.
Girls’ Generation unit Girls’ Generation-HRS (consisting of members Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung) is set to debut with a single in the third quarter. Alongside this, NCT 127’s full-length studio album along with mini albums from Minho and WayV will be released in the third quarter of the year.
The fourth quarter is also packed with a wide range of activities: full-length studio albums from Yesung, Taeyeon, Jaehyun, and NCT DREAM, mini albums from Changmin, Xiaojun, NCT WISH, an EXO Unit, and a single from the group Hearts2Hearts. RIIZE is additionally scheduled to make a comeback in the fourth quarter of the year.
SM also has an active schedule ahead in the concert sector—including aespa’s new global tour, a fan meeting tour for NCT WISH, and world tours for Yunho, Super Junior-83z, Yesung, Ryeowook, NCT 127, and WayV.
Check out more details on the upcoming tours through Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!
Watch Girls’ Generation-HRS member Sooyoung in “IDOL I”:
Also check out NCT’s Jaehyun in “Dear. M”: