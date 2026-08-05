Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 05, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 30 to July 30.

Actor So Ji Sub shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,082,171.

RESCENE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,859,736, marking an 84.52 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung Ho took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,953,877.

Park Ji Hoon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,999,994, while CORTIS rounded out the top five with a score of 2,905,823.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. So Ji Sub
  2. RESCENE
  3. Yoon Kyung Ho
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. CORTIS
  6. Joo Woo Jae
  7. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Stray Kids
  11. Seongri
  12. Jang Han Byul
  13. Byeon Woo Seok
  14. Jung Woo
  15. KiiiKiii
  16. Kim Jae Won
  17. Heo Nam Jun
  18. Lee Jun Young
  19. I.O.I
  20. Go Youn Jung
  21. Kim Moo Yul
  22. Kim Go Eun
  23. Han Hye Jin
  24. ENHYPEN
  25. Rowoon
  26. Park Jeong Min
  27. Park Seo Joon
  28. Woody
  29. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  30. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)

Watch So Ji Sub in his film “Confession” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho and Park Ji Hoon in their drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Byeon Woo Seok
CORTIS
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Heo Nam Jun
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
Joo Woo Jae
Jung Woo
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Jun Young
Lee Junho
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Joon
RESCENE
Rowoon
Seongri
So Ji Sub
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yoon Kyung Ho

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