Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 30 to July 30.

Actor So Ji Sub shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,082,171.

RESCENE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,859,736, marking an 84.52 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung Ho took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,953,877.

Park Ji Hoon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,999,994, while CORTIS rounded out the top five with a score of 2,905,823.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch So Ji Sub in his film “Confession” on Viki below:

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Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho and Park Ji Hoon in their drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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