Stray Kids' Seungmin To Sit Out Certain Comeback Promotions Due To Health

Stray Kids’ Seungmin will not be participating in some of the group’s upcoming comeback promotions.

On August 7 KST, JYP Entertainment announced that Seungmin would be sitting out certain promotions for Stray Kids’ upcoming mini album “THIS & THAT,” which is due out later today, due to his rehabilitation treatment.

Although Seungmin will be participating in the group’s pre-recordings for the August 7 episode of “Music Bank” and the August 8 episode of “Music Core,” along with their “Music Core” mini fan meeting, he will not be attending the live broadcasts for either music show. Seungmin will also be sitting out the Stationhead listening parties on both days, as well as the Melon Music Wave event on August 7.

Back in March, JYP Entertainment revealed that Seungmin had been diagnosed with a suspected stress fracture in his left ankle. His diagnosis was later confirmed, and in the months since, Seungmin has had to sit out some of Stray Kids’ activities due to his treatment and recovery.

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to inform you that Stray Kids member Seungmin will be unable to participate in the following schedules due to his rehabilitation treatment. August 7 (FRI)

– Melon MUSIC WAVE

– Music Bank (Live Broadcast)

– Stationhead Listening Party August 8 (SAT)

– Show! Music Core (Live Broadcast)

– Stationhead Listening Party *Seungmin will still participate in the pre-recording for Music Bank, the pre-recording and mini fan meeting for Show! Music Core as scheduled. As previously announced, we have been continuously monitoring the artist’s condition and recovery progress and adjusting the extent of his schedule participation accordingly. While taking the artist’s strong desire into consideration, we have continued to adjust his participation in scheduled activities as much as possible. However, based on the medical specialists’ advice that rehabilitation treatment is essential for a speedy recovery, he will not be participating in the schedules listed above and will instead undergo treatment. We kindly ask for your understanding and apologize to fans who have been looking forward to his appearance. We once again extend our sincere apologies for the continued concern.

We will continue to prioritize our artist’s health and do our utmost to support his recovery. Thank you.

Stray Kids will be returning with their new mini album “THIS & THAT” on August 7 at 1 p.m. KST.

Get well soon, Seungmin!