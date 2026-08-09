'ARIRANG' Breaks BTS's Personal Record From 7 Years Ago On UK's Official Albums Chart

BTS has just broken a seven-year-old personal record in the United Kingdom!

This week, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had climbed back up to No. 43 in its 20th week on the Official Albums Chart.

“ARIRANG,” which first debuted at No. 1 back in March, has now become BTS’s longest-charting album to date on the Official Albums Chart. With 20 consecutive weeks on the chart, “ARIRANG” has broken the previous record of 19 weeks set by BTS’s 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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