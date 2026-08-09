Lee Jin Ho Revealed To Have Been Discharged From Hospital After Collapsing From Cerebral Hemorrhage

Lee Jin Ho has been belatedly confirmed to have been discharged from the hospital after being treated for an acute cerebral hemorrhage.

Back in April, comedian Lee Jin Ho was hospitalized after he collapsed due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage.

On August 9, his agency SM C&C revealed, “Lee Jin Ho is currently resting after his discharge [from the hospital].”

Earlier in the day, an unconfirmed news report claimed that Lee Jin Ho had been discharged in late May after undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at a hospital in Seoul. The report also alleged that even though Lee Jin Ho still suffers from partial paralysis that limits his communication and mobility, he has improved to the point where he can handle light conversation and movement.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Ho, who is currently facing charges of drunk driving and illegal gambling, is currently scheduled to attend his first trial on August 14.

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