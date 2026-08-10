PENTAGON Announces Stops For 10th Anniversary Tour '101010'

PENTAGON is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a tour!

On August 10, PENTAGON announced their 10th anniversary tour “101010.” After visiting Osaka on October 1, the group will stop in Tokyo on October 3, Seoul on October 9 and 10, and Hong Kong on November 1.

Earlier in late July, it was announced that PENTAGON will be going on a tour and making their first comeback in three years to celebrate their 10th anniversary, also sharing a new profile photo ahead of the start of promotions. Members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino, and Wooseok will be participating in this comeback.

Are you excited for PENTAGON’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Hongseok in “Blue Birthday” below:

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