2026 K-World Dream Awards Announces Presenter Lineup

The star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2026 K-World Dream Awards has been unveiled!

On August 11, the organizing committee announced that this year’s presenter lineup includes actors Kim Seon Ho, Lee Seol, Lee Chae Min, Jung Ryeo Won, Jung Sung Il, Jin Ki Joo, and Choo Young Woo, along with professional billiards player Kim Ga Young.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the 2026 K-World Dream Awards is a global Hallyu festival celebrating the growth of K-pop while looking toward its future. Under the theme that “everyone who made K-pop what it is today is a contributor,” this year’s ceremony will emphasize unity over competition and honor the contributions of artists, producers, staff, and other industry professionals who have helped shape K-pop’s global success.

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will take the stage as hosts for the 2026 K-World Dream Awards, which will be held on August 27 at KINTEX.

Check out the artist lineup announced so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Seon Ho on his variety show “Bonjour Bakery” on Viki:

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And Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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