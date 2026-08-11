Stray Kids' Changbin Makes Meaningful Donation On His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Changbin is celebrating his birthday in a heartwarming way!

On August 11, Changbin donated 100 million won (approximately $70,000) to the Samsung Medical Center, with 50 million won (approximately $35,000) each being used to support treatment costs for children and adolescent patients as well as programs providing emotional support for the families of these patients.

Changbin shared, “Thanks to the great love from fans, I can make this meaningful donation on my birthday. I sincerely hope my heart reaches the places that need help and provides at least small hope and warm support.”

Changbin has consistently supported charitable causes, using his influence to make a positive impact. In 2025, he and fellow Stray Kids members donated to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to aid wildfire recovery in South and North Gyeongsang. In 2023, he contributed to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief and was appointed to The Promise’s Honors Club.

Stray Kids recently made their comeback on August 7 with their new mini album “THIS & THAT,” and the group is currently partaking in their latest world tour “RUN IT.”

Happy birthday, Changbin!

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