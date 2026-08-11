Choi Yoon Ji Confirmed To Star Opposite Lee Jong Suk In New Romance Drama

Choi Yoon Ji has been cast as the female lead opposite Lee Jong Suk in the upcoming romance drama “Iseop’s Romance”!

On August 11, News1 reported that Choi Yoon Ji will star as Kang Min Gyeong, the female lead of the upcoming drama.

The drama’s production company ACE FACTORY confirmed the news, stating, “Choi Yoon Ji will be appearing in ‘Iseop’s Romance.’”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Iseop’s Romance” follows the romance between Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir who excels at everything except love, and Kang Min Gyeong, the talented “secret weapon” of TK Group.

Choi Yoon Ji will play Kang Min Gyeong, the seemingly perfect employee known as TK Group’s “secret weapon,” while Lee Jong Suk was previously confirmed to play Tae I Seop.

Notably, “Iseop’s Romance” will be produced alongside “A Casual Lie” (working title), another drama adaptation based on a popular web novel by author Kim Eon Hee. Although the two dramas tell separate stories with different protagonists, they share the same universe, with their stories connected through TK Group and cousins Tae I Seop (Lee Jong Suk) and Tae Jun Seop (Lee Jun Hyuk).

“Iseop’s Romance” is slated to begin production this year and premiere in 2027.

Until then, watch Choi Yoon Ji in “Love, Take Two” below:

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