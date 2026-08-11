OMEGA X's Xen To Sit Out U.S. Tour Due To Health

OMEGA X’s Xen will not be participating in the group’s upcoming U.S. tour.

On August 11, IPQ announced that Xen would be sitting out OMEGA X’s “NO LIMIT” tour of the United States due to health concerns.

“Xen recently visited the hospital due to poor health conditions and physical discomfort,” explained IPQ. “Following medical examination, the professional medical team advised that he requires sufficient rest and observation for the time being. Prioritizing the artist’s health above all else, we held thorough discussions with Xen and made the decision for him not to participate in the upcoming 2026 OMEGA X TOUR ‘NO LIMIT’ IN U.S. in order to focus on his rest and recovery.”

IPQ’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is IPQ. First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all FOR X who always support and love OMEGA X. We are regretful to deliver this unfortunate news. Member Xen recently visited the hospital due to poor health conditions and physical discomfort. Following medical examination, the professional medical team advised that he requires sufficient rest and observation for the time being. Prioritizing the artist’s health above all else based on the medical evaluation, we held thorough discussions with Xen and made the decision for him not to participate in the upcoming 2026 OMEGA X TOUR ‘NO LIMIT’ IN U.S. in order to focus on his rest and recovery. We deeply apologize to fans for causing concern with this sudden news. Xen plans to focus on treatment and recovery during the US tour break, and our agency will do everything possible to support Xen so he can return in good health as soon as possible. We ask for FOR X’s kind understanding, and we kindly request your warm support and encouragement for Xen’s speedy recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Xen!