Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Da Hee, Yoon Kyung Ho, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Hak Joo, And More Confirmed For New Comedy Horror Film

Ahn Jae Hong, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Da Hee, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Hak Joo, Go Chang Suk, Kim Hak Chul, and Kang Ae Shim will be starring together in a new film!

On August 12, CJ ENM, the film’s investment and distribution company, announced that the movie “Jiangshi: Horror Workshop” (literal translation) has begun filming.

“Jiangshi: Horror Workshop” follows employees of Dongbang Savings Bank who head off on a workshop during a long holiday weekend and awaken a jiangshi (a stiff corpse from Chinese folklore) that has been asleep for 400 years. The comedy film combines relatable office-worker characters with imaginative exorcism action.

Ahn Jae Hong stars as Mu Dok Seong, the youngest employee and a senior staff member at the Mangeum branch of Dongbang Savings Bank. A former taekwondo athlete, Mu Dok Seong was specially recruited by the bank.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Ma Pa Dong, a longtime assistant manager who doesn’t shy away from doing difficult work, while Lee Da Hee takes on the role of team leader Jung Ji Sun who is an all-around talent equipped with impressive credentials.

Kim Ji Eun plays assistant manager Yang Song Yi, who joined the company through a special recruitment program for taekwondo athletes like Mu Dok Seong. Lee Hak Joo plays the incompetent executive director Kim Soo, the only heir to Dongbang Savings Bank.

The drama will also feature a lineup of veteran actors who will add further strength to the production including Go Chang Suk as Manager Go who leads the Manggeum branch, Kim Hak Chul as Chairman Kim of Dongbang Savings Bank, and Kang Ae Shim as Exorcist Yeom who protects Gangryeong Island

The film will be directed by Woo Moon Gi, who drew attention with the independent film “The King of Jokgu.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Ahn Jae Hong in “Hi-Five” on Viki:

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And Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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