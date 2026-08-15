August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from July 15 to August 15.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,992,107, marking a 2.53 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Billboard,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sweet,” “beautiful,” and “captivate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.96 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,465,181, marking a 3.13 percent increase in his score since last month.

ATEEZ’s San came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,347,283, marking a 74.40 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked fourth for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,252,938.

BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five for August with a brand reputation index of 2,852,155, marking a 55.06 percent rise in his score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch ATEEZ’s San, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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