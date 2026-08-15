August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 15, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from July 15 to August 15.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,992,107, marking a 2.53 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Billboard,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sweet,” “beautiful,” and “captivate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.96 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,465,181, marking a 3.13 percent increase in his score since last month.

ATEEZ’s San came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,347,283, marking a 74.40 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked fourth for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,252,938.

BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five for August with a brand reputation index of 2,852,155, marking a 55.06 percent rise in his score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. ATEEZ’s San
  4. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. TVXQ’s Yunho
  7. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  8. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  9. BTS’s V
  10. SHINee’s Minho
  11. CORTIS’s Keonho
  12. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  13. BTS’ Suga
  14. BTS’s RM
  15. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  16. EXO’s Baekhyun
  17. BTS’s j-hope
  18. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  19. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  20. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  21. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  22. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
  23. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung
  24. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
  25. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  26. ATEEZ’s Yunho
  27. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  28. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  29. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  30. CORTIS’s James

Watch ATEEZ’s San, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

Watch Now

ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Choi Siwon
CORTIS
Daesung
EXO
G-Dragon
GOT7
Hongjoong
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
James (CORTIS)
Jimin
Jin
Juhoon
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Keonho
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Minho
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
RIIZE
RM
San
Seonghwa
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
TVXQ
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wonbin
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Yunho
Yunho (ATEEZ)

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