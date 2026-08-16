Watch: RESCENE Takes 4th Win And 1st-Ever Triple Crown For 'Pretty Girl' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Stray Kids, KiiiKiii, And More

RESCENE has won a fourth music show trophy—and the first triple crown of their career—for their remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl”!

On the August 15 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy,” RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” and Stray Kids’ “This & That.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,046 points.

This is the third time that “Pretty Girl” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, KiiiKiii, WayV, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, ARTMS, KISS OF LIFE, NOWZ, AxMxP, MEPC, WHIB, POW, Splayit, Bin Yeseo, Leeparan, A.C.E’s Junhee, and Ki:XÉ.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “This & That”

KiiiKiii – “Candy Pink Magic Hole Flip Phone” and “Pop Off Pop Off”

WayV – “Vision Wings” (English version)

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji – “i love LOVE”

ARTMS – “Born Stunner”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

MEPC – “Protectors”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

POW – “Flavor”

Splayit – “Last bus”

Bin Yeseo – “Eutteum Taryeong”

Leeparan – “Easy Go!”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

Ki:XÉ – “(rule)”