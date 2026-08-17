August Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from July 17 to August 17.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,107,645, marking a 9.04 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “BTS THE CITY ARIRANG,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “record,” and “boycott.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.07 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,045,802, marking a 40.50 percent rise in their score since July.

IVE took third place for August with a brand reputation index of 3,964,002, marking a 32.23 percent increase in their score since last month.

SEVENTEEN ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,718,069, while TWICE rounded out the top five with a score of 3,591,890.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. RESCENE
  3. IVE
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. TWICE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. CORTIS
  8. aespa
  9. Red Velvet
  10. ATEEZ
  11. ILLIT
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. BIGBANG
  14. Hearts2Hearts
  15. KiiiKiii
  16. I.O.I
  17. Girls’ Generation
  18. fromis_9
  19. RIIZE
  20. NMIXX
  21. i-dle
  22. OH MY GIRL
  23. EXO
  24. SHINee
  25. Apink
  26. H1-KEY
  27. Super Junior
  28. Stray Kids
  29. BTOB
  30. idntt

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
idntt
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TWICE

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