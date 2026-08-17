August Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from July 17 to August 17.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,107,645, marking a 9.04 percent increase in their score since July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “BTS THE CITY ARIRANG,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “record,” and “boycott.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.07 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,045,802, marking a 40.50 percent rise in their score since July.

IVE took third place for August with a brand reputation index of 3,964,002, marking a 32.23 percent increase in their score since last month.

SEVENTEEN ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,718,069, while TWICE rounded out the top five with a score of 3,591,890.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

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