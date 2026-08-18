Ma Dong Seok Confirmed To Star In “Extraction 3”

Ma Dong Seok is joining Netflix’s “Extraction 3”!

On August 18, Ma Dong Seok’s agency Big Punch Entertainment announced, “Following his role as the lead of ‘TYGO,’ a spin-off film based on the ‘Extraction’ universe, Ma Dong Seok will also join ‘Extraction 3,’ continuing his global action career.”

On August 17 (local time), Netflix also announced that filming has officially begun on “Extraction 3,” a new franchise film starring Ma Dong Seok, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Pierce Brosnan, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Sienna Agudong.

Sam Hargrave, who directed the previous installments, will return to direct, while Joe Russo and David Weil will write the screenplay.

“Extraction 3” will follow Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake as he takes on a new mission. However, specific plot details and the roles of the newly announced cast members have yet to be revealed.

Previously, Ma Dong Seok was announced as the lead of Netflix’s “TYGO,” a spin-off of the “Extraction” franchise, in which he plays Tygo, a mercenary who grew up as a child soldier. Lee Jin Uk and BLACKPINK’s Lisa will also star in the film.

Ma Dong Seok is currently filming “The Roundup 5.”

In the meantime, watch Ma Dong Seok in “The Roundup” below:

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