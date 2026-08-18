Watch: Hyun Bin’s Destructive Pursuit Of Power Ignites A Dangerous Battle In “Made In Korea 2” Teaser

“Made in Korea 2” has unveiled its main poster and teaser!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The newly released main poster centers on Baek Ki Tae, who wields a rifle against a backdrop resembling a battlefield. Surrounding him are characters driven by their own desires and ambitions, including Jang Geon Young, who returns with a more cold and calculating demeanor than nine years ago; Baek Ki Hyun, who finds himself torn between his older brother Baek Ki Tae and Jang Geon Young; Oh Ye Jin (Seo Eun Soo); Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An); Cheon Seok Jung (Jung Sung Il); Pyo Hak Soo (Roh Jae Won); and Baek So Young (Cha Hee).

They are joined by the newly introduced mysterious character Madam Shin (Jang Hye Jin) and Hwang Dae Sik (Heo Jung Do), the head of the military, foreshadowing a complex web of conflicting interests and fierce confrontations.

The tagline, “A single moment’s choice can change history,” further raises anticipation for the unpredictable decisions that will shake up the balance of power and the enormous consequences that follow.

The newly released main trailer previews a head-on clash between Baek Ki Tae, who seizes the opportunity created by the absence of the country’s highest authority on October 26, 1979, to secure the position of acting director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA), and the military forces led by Hwang Dae Sik, who stand against the KCIA.

An ambitious Baek Ki Tae then makes a cryptic proposal to Cheon Seok Jung, asking, “Would you like to cross the Han River bridge with me?” Cheon Seok Jung, who has joined forces with Baek Ki Tae, responds, “From now on, I’m going to trust only you.” As tensions between the KCIA and the military escalate, Jang Geon Young hints at his counterattack with the ominous remark, “Baek Ki Tae, you think this will last forever, don’t you?”

The trailer then cuts between a series of tense moments, including Oh Ye Jin interrogating Ikeda Yuji and Baek Ki Tae firing a barrage of bullets while declaring, “I’ll personally put an end to Hwang Dae Sik.” The conflict grows increasingly intense, culminating in the chilling line, “Whether you die, I die, or we both die,” hinting at a confrontation with no clear end in sight.

The main trailer concludes with Baek Ki Tae appearing to suppress his anger, heightening curiosity over what consequences his destructive pursuit of the pinnacle of power in the name of patriotism will ultimately bring.

Watch the trailer below:

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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