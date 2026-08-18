August Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from July 19 to August 19.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,951,891, marking a 27.93 percent increase in her score since July. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl” and “oishii,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “sunny,” “likable,” and “pretty.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.47 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,339,944, marking a 10.12 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,694,131, marking a 15.23 percent increase in her score since July.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,614,619, marking a 4.89 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,350,624, marking a 7.06 percent increase in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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