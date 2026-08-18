August Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from July 19 to August 19.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,951,891, marking a 27.93 percent increase in her score since July. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl” and “oishii,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “sunny,” “likable,” and “pretty.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.47 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,339,944, marking a 10.12 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,694,131, marking a 15.23 percent increase in her score since July.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,614,619, marking a 4.89 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,350,624, marking a 7.06 percent increase in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. BTS’s V
  7. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  8. BTS’s Jin
  9. ATEEZ’s San
  10. RESCENE’s Zena
  11. RESCENE’s Minami
  12. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  13. BTS’s j-hope
  14. RESCENE’s Liv
  15. RESCENE’s May
  16. BTS’ Suga
  17. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  18. BTS’s RM
  19. Red Velvet’s Irene
  20. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  21. Red Velvet’s Joy
  22. aespa’s Karina
  23. aespa’s Winter
  24. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  25. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  26. IVE’s Rei
  27. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  28. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  30. SHINee’s Key

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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aespa
An Yu Jin
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jeongyeon
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Karina
Key
Liv
May (RESCENE)
Minami
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
RM
San
Seulgi
SHINee
Suga
Taeyeon
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wendy
Winter
Woni
Yeri
Zena

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