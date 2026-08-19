KCM And Wife Share Beautiful Wedding Photos

Singer KCM and his wife Bang Ye Won have shared beautiful wedding photos ahead of their long-awaited wedding ceremony!

On August 19, KCM took to Instagram to share two photos along with a heartfelt message that read, “I’m a little embarrassed, but I thought I’d share a few wedding photos. Since I’m holding a wedding ceremony 15 years later, I’ve been more worried than I expected, and there’s also so much to prepare. Still, I’m truly grateful these days for all the people who are celebrating with us and cheering us on with such warm support. Since we’re holding our wedding later in life, we’ll cherish each other even more and, just as we do now, continue to care for and love one another as we live happily together as a family of five for many, many years. Thank you sincerely to everyone who has congratulated us. And thank you for taking such beautiful photos of us.”

KCM and Bang Ye Won welcomed their first daughter in 2012, but were reportedly unable to hold a wedding ceremony at the time due to financial difficulties. The couple officially registered their marriage in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only held a small ceremony with close family. At the time, KCM promised his wife that they would eventually hold a proper wedding ceremony.

The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2022 and their son in 2025. They are now preparing to finally hold their wedding ceremony this October.

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