All NCT DREAM Members Renew Contracts With SM Entertainment

NCT DREAM will be continuing their journey together as a group!

On August 20, SM Entertainment confirmed that Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung have renewed their exclusive contracts with the agency following Haechan, who renewed earlier this year along with the NCT 127 members.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We are pleased to announce that Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung have renewed their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment, following Haechan, who previously renewed his contract. This decision reflects the strong bond and mutual trust the members have built over the years as well as their shared commitment to continuing their journey together as NCT DREAM.

Since their debut on August 25, 2016, NCT DREAM has shared messages of hope and positivity through their youthful energy and passion. Over the past 10 years, the group has continued to grow and evolve, turning countless dreams into reality and establishing themselves as one of K-pop’s leading acts.

We sincerely thank all of the members for everything they have accomplished together over the past decade, as well as the fans around the world whose unwavering love and support have been a constant source of strength throughout their journey.

SM Entertainment will continue to fully support NCT DREAM and help the group reach even greater heights in the years ahead.

We ask for your continued love and support for NCT DREAM and hope you will look forward to their upcoming activities throughout the second half of this year.

Thank you.