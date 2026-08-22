ENHYPEN Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide + Surpasses 1.7 Million 1st-Day Sales With 'THE SIN : BLISS'

ENHYPEN’s latest comeback is off to a chart-topping start!

On August 21, ENHYPEN made their return with their new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” and its catchy title track “Bloody Paradise.” Immediately upon their release, both the mini album and the song shot to the top of iTunes charts all over the world.

According to BELIFT LAB, by 10:30 a.m. KST on August 22, “THE SIN : BLISS” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 23 different regions, including Brazil, Japan, Malaysia, and Turkey. Meanwhile, “Bloody Paradise” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 13 different regions, including Thailand, Argentina, and the Philippines.

“Bloody Paradise” also debuted at No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea as soon as it was released.

Additionally, according to Hanteo Chart, “THE SIN : BLISS” sold an impressive total of 1,774,829 copies on the first day of sales alone, making it ENHYPEN’s seventh album to sell over 1 million copies on the day of its release. The group previously surpassed 1 million first-day sales with “DARK BLOOD,” “ORANGE BLOOD,” “ROMANCE : UNTOLD,” “ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-,” “DESIRE : UNLEASH,” and “THE SIN : VANISH.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!