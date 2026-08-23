Watch: CORTIS Returns With Visualizer For New Song 'MONEYMONEYMONEY'

Updated August 24 KST:

CORTIS has released an official visualizer for “MONEYMONEYMONEY,” one of their two new songs from “GREENGREEN_playextended”!

Original Article:

Get ready for new music from CORTIS!

On August 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that CORTIS would be releasing a new version of their latest EP “GREENGREEN.”

“GREENGREEN_playextended,” which is set to drop on August 24, will include two new songs that CORTIS premiered at their “‘PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN’ BIRTHDAY PARTY” this weekend: “PACK IT UP” and “MONEYMONEYMONEY.”

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the two tracks “were originally conceived during the creative process” for “GREENGREEN” and have been “selected from the archive of unreleased work for best reflecting who CORTIS are today.”

“GREENGREEN_playextended,” which is intended to be an extension of “GREENGREEN,” will be released on August 24 at 12 a.m. KST.