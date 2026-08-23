Exclusive: BIGBANG Makes Legendary Return To Celebrate 20th Anniversary At 'XX : COSMOS' World Tour In Goyang

BIGBANG is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a bang!

From August 21 to 23, BIGBANG kicked off their 2026-2027 world tour “XX : COSMOS” at Goyang Stadium.

The Goyang concert began with a thunderous start as they pulled out the big guns—”Fantastic Baby”—making the crowd lose control as the deafening sounds of the beat moved across the stadium.

G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung brought all their energy as they made the crowds bring their “HANDS UP”—proving they know how to run one fantastic party. The group played with the beat and the stage as they expertly moved across the expansive platform to hype up the crowds from all directions. Moving on to a classic throwback from 2011, “TONIGHT” made the concert a night to remember.

As G-Dragon announced, “BIGBANG has returned!” the trio continued to get crowds pumped up with each subsequent song from their set list, bringing back timeless fan-favorites such as “BLUE” and “LOSER.”

As the blue and yellow glow from the light sticks became more prominent, “IF YOU” took the breaths of the fans away, and channeling their “BAD BOY” energy, BIGBANG put on a heated performance of “BAE BAE.”

With the crowds cheering for BIGBANG, the members properly greeted the crowd, delivering their iconic “big bang” greeting. G-Dragon shared, “This is BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary tour. What began in 2006—is now in 2026. To all those who came to ‘COSMOS,’ we welcome you.”

As night began to set, the familiar ring tone sound took fans back to 2008 with their classic hits “HARU HARU” and “LIES”—songs that cemented BIGBANG in K-pop history and had the entire crowd singing along, line for line and word for word.

The concert soon segued into the next segment, highlighting how far each member has walked individually over the past 20 years since their debut.

Daesung’s solo performance highlighted his vocals with “Universe,” “Wings,” “HANDO-CHOGUA,” and “Look At Me, Gwisun,” bringing fun crowd work with his playful, sunshine energy translating directly to his dances and songs.

Taeyang continued to bring the house down with “BAD,” “RINGA LINGA,” and “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” getting the crowd to play along and getting close and personal with the crowds by coming down from the stage to greet fans.

G-Dragon continued to run with the heated energy brought by Daesung and Taeyang by performing his iconic solo hits from over the years including “POWER,” “CRAYON,” and “Crooked,” showing how to have fun on the stage.

The members reconvened back on the stage with “BANG BANG BANG,” setting alight the hearts of fans. With “Stupid Liar” and “SOBER,” the members showed their playful chemistry, getting fans to jump along to the music.

As the concert entered its final stretch, the members took time to reflect on their most recent promotions with their latest digital single “BiiiG,” mentioning how long it’s been since they reunited. Taeyang mysteriously hinted at more by saying that ending promotions with just one song—even though big—felt only XS in scale. Daesung further complimented G-Dragon’s creative capabilities to write songs quickly, teasing that there could be more meaning behind their jokes and conversation.

Transforming the concert into one grand party for fans, the members continued onwards to a climax with “WE LIKE 2 PARTY,” with a party that filled up Goyang Stadium proving to be the best way to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary.

But even with the end of the song, the party didn’t come to a stop. As the show must go on, the group continued with a performance of their latest reunion track “BiiiG”—highlighting their more-than- big presence on stage.

Solidifying their love for performance, BIGBANG’s closing track “HOME SWEET HOME” proved that the stage—performing in front of their fans—is their “home sweet home” and where they truly belong.

V.I.P united to sing “MY HEAVEN” to bring BIGBANG back on stage for the encore, singing how they remember and waited for BIGBANG all along and lighting up the stadium like a cosmos littered with bright shining stars.

BIGBANG seamlessly returned after hearing their fans’ voices, repaying fans’ love with their music. From singing encore tracks “MY HEAVEN,” “Sunset Glow,” “LAST FAREWELL,” “FEELING,” and “Still Life” to celebrating Daesung’s birthday, the members showed that they’re artists that touch hearts with their music, resonating strongly even after 20 years.

Singing and screaming until voices became raw, BIGBANG filled the stadium with their colorful performances that united fans across 20 years of unforgettable music, conveying their genuine love for performing and the stage.

BIGBANG will be holding 33 concerts across 19 cities for their “XX : COSMOS” world tour. Check out more details for their tour here!

Photo Credit: YG Entertainment