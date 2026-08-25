August Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 26 to August 26.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,955,486, marking an 18.71 percent increase in their score since July.

ATEEZ shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,053,749 for August, while CORTIS ranked third with a score of 3,360,052.

Stray Kids jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,987,268, marking a 63.84 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, ENHYPEN came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,923,190, marking a 61.55 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. ATEEZ
  3. CORTIS
  4. Stray Kids
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. HANRORO
  8. Park Ji Hyeon
  9. NCT
  10. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  11. I.O.I
  12. Woody
  13. Jang Han Byul
  14. DK
  15. Seongri
  16. Kim Yong Bin
  17. Yena
  18. NMIXX
  19. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  20. BIBI
  21. RIIZE
  22. 10CM
  23. BABYMONSTER
  24. HYNN
  25. Hearts2Hearts
  26. QWER
  27. Roy Kim
  28. Eclipse
  29. Car, the garden
  30. Park Seo Jin
10cm
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Car the garden
CORTIS
DK (December)
Eclipse
ENHYPEN
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
HYNN
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
QWER
RESCENE
RIIZE
Roy Kim
Seongri
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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