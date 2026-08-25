August Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 26 to August 26.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,955,486, marking an 18.71 percent increase in their score since July.

ATEEZ shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,053,749 for August, while CORTIS ranked third with a score of 3,360,052.

Stray Kids jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,987,268, marking a 63.84 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, ENHYPEN came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,923,190, marking a 61.55 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!