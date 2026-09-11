K-Drama Starter Pack: 15+ Shows To Watch For K-Drama Day

Celebrate this year’s K-Drama Day by diving into some of the Korean dramas that have become fan favorites around the world!

As part of Rakuten Viki’s International K-Drama Day celebration, fans can explore curated drama collections featuring different themes and genres, making it easy to find something new to watch.

From heart-fluttering rom-coms to thrilling mysteries and emotional romance dramas, there’s a K-drama for every kind of fan. For those who are new to K-dramas, the K-Drama Starter Pack collection is the perfect place to begin. Here are some of the K-dramas from the collection to add to your watch list!

In no particular order.

“Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Watch “Dear X”:

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“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

Watch “Love Scout”:

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“Study Group” is an action comedy drama about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Watch “Study Group”:

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“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Watch “Reborn Rookie”:

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“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis”:

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“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

Watch “Yumi’s Cells”:

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Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 2”:

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And watch “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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“What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is a rom-com about Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), the narcissistic vice president of his family’s company, and his personal secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), as they begin an unexpected love story with a hidden secret of the past.

Watch “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

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“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

Watch “Undercover High School”:

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“The First Night with the Duke” is a fantasy romance drama about an ordinary college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun). After waking up in the world of the novel, she ends up spending the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon (Taecyeon).

Watch “The First Night with the Duke”:

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“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Watch “Phantom Lawyer”:

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“To My Beloved Thief” is about Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her.

Watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

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“BITCH X RICH” depicts the events that happen to Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem), the only witness to a murder of a high school girl. She eventually transfers to the esteemed Cheongdam International High School, and there, she meets Baek Je Na (Yeri), the queen of Diamond 6, the prime suspect and the most powerful person in the school.

Watch “BITCH X RICH”:

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Also check out “BITCH X RICH 2”:

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“My Sweet Mobster” is a romance drama about Seo Ji Hwan (Um Tae Goo), a man who has overcome his troubled past, and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a kids’ content creator. The drama promises a story of reconciling the past and rediscovering childhood innocence.

Watch “My Sweet Mobster”:

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“Perfect Marriage Revenge” follows the story of Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min), a woman who enters into a contract marriage with a man named Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon) to seek revenge for everything that her family has done to her.

Watch “Perfect Marriage Revenge”:

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Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? If you want to explore more options, check out Viki’s K-Drama Starter Pack collection here!