August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from July 6 to August 6. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 204.72 percent increase in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 3,552,236. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “outstanding,” “boycott,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.67 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,141,773, marking a 2.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Yu Jae Seok jumped to third place after seeing a 101.62 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,629,965 for August.

Meanwhile, RESCENE made their debut on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,572,383.

IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,479,248, marking a 72.55 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Yu Jae Seok
  4. RESCENE
  5. IVE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. So Ji Sub
  8. Park Ji Hoon
  9. Kim Do Yeong
  10. Gong Yoo
  11. Son Heung Min
  12. Byeon Woo Seok
  13. Lee Jung Hoo
  14. Kim Jong Kook
  15. aespa
  16. SEVENTEEN
  17. PSY
  18. Kim Go Eun
  19. Park Bo Gum
  20. Lee Byung Hun
  21. ILLIT
  22. Park Eun Bin
  23. Zo In Sung
  24. TWICE
  25. Lee Dong Wook
  26. Go Youn Jung
  27. Lee Chan Won
  28. Lee Jung Jae
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  30. Park Jin Young

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
ILLIT
IVE
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jong Kook
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Jung Jae
Lim YoonA
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jin Young
PSY
RESCENE
SEVENTEEN
So Ji Sub
Son Heung Min
TWICE
Yu Jae Seok
Zo In Sung

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