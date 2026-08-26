August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from July 6 to August 6. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 204.72 percent increase in their brand reputation index since July, bringing their total score to 3,552,236. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “outstanding,” “boycott,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.67 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,141,773, marking a 2.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Yu Jae Seok jumped to third place after seeing a 101.62 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,629,965 for August.

Meanwhile, RESCENE made their debut on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,572,383.

IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,479,248, marking a 72.55 percent increase in their score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

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