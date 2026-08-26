ENHYPEN's 'THE SIN : BLISS' Becomes Their 4th Album To Sell 2 Million Copies In 1st Week

ENHYPEN’s latest album is already a “double-million seller”!

Last week, ENHYPEN made their comeback with their new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” and its catchy title track “Bloody Paradise” on August 21.

On August 26, Hanteo Chart announced that “THE SIN : BLISS” had already sold over 2 million copies, making it their fourth album to reach the milestone within the first week of its release.

ENHYPEN previously surpassed 2 million first-week sales with their albums “ROMANCE : UNTOLD,” “DESIRE : UNLEASH,” and “THE SIN : VANISH.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!