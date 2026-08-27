Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Discover Love In 'Summertime' In New BL Drama

Upcoming BL drama “Summertime” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

Ahead of the premiere, “Summertime” unveiled preview stills from the first two episodes, teasing the romance between Yeon Eun Ho and Cha Do Hyun. In the stills, it’s evident that the two are longtime friends. However, Cha Do Hyun has long-harbored one-sided feelings for Yeo Eun Ho. When a new transfer student (Lim Young Min) arrives, Do Hyun’s feelings begin to waver as he sees Eun Ho becoming close to someone else other than him.

“Summertime” will premiere on August 28—watch a teaser here, and check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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