Winners Of 2026 K-World Dream Awards
The K-World Dream Awards, which first kicked off in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, has returned for its 10th year!
Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, the ceremony for the 2026 K-World Dream Awards was held on August 27 at KINTEX.
ATEEZ took home four awards including the Best Artist Award and the fan-voted Popularity Award. LE SSERAFIM won three awards including the Best Artist Award, and BTS also won three including Artist of the Year. RIIZE was additionally awarded three trophies for the night.
Check out the full list of winners:
Global Next Leadership: AMPERS&ONE, NOWZ, XLOV
Global Spotlight Award: xikers, IDID, AHOF
Best Performance Award: RIIZE, 82MAJOR, MEOVV
Best Band Artist Award: Hi-Fi Un!corn, QWER
Trot Artist Award: Seongri, Park Ji Hyeon
Best Producer Award: Jung Hae Jang (YH Entertainment)
Best All-Rounder Musician Award: JAY B, EVAN
Best Fandom Award: RESCENE, AHOF
Best Digital Music Award: AKMU, Hwasa, I.O.I, IVE, aespa, Yena
Best Album Award: BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT WISH, TXT, BLACKPINK
Best Stage Award: ATEEZ, P1Harmony, ILLIT
Listeners’ Choice Award: SEEYA
Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, Carmen (Hearts2Hearts)
Group Popularity Award: ATEEZ, ILLIT
Super Rookie Award: CORTIS, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Best Visual Content Award: KiiiKiii, RESCENE, LE SSERAFIM
Global Music Award: &TEAM, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts
Journalist Pick Artist Award: RIIZE
Artist Award: AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CORTIS, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, ILLIT, RIIZE, &TEAM, LE SSERAFIM, P1Harmony, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BTS
Artist of the Year: BTS
Best Artist Award: LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ
Congratulations to all of the winners!
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