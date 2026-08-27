Winners Of 2026 K-World Dream Awards

The K-World Dream Awards, which first kicked off in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, has returned for its 10th year!

Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, the ceremony for the 2026 K-World Dream Awards was held on August 27 at KINTEX.

ATEEZ took home four awards including the Best Artist Award and the fan-voted Popularity Award. LE SSERAFIM won three awards including the Best Artist Award, and BTS also won three including Artist of the Year. RIIZE was additionally awarded three trophies for the night.

Check out the full list of winners:

Global Next Leadership: AMPERS&ONE, NOWZ, XLOV

Global Spotlight Award: xikers, IDID, AHOF

Best Performance Award: RIIZE, 82MAJOR, MEOVV

Best Band Artist Award: Hi-Fi Un!corn, QWER

Trot Artist Award: Seongri, Park Ji Hyeon

Best Producer Award: Jung Hae Jang (YH Entertainment)

Best All-Rounder Musician Award: JAY B, EVAN

Best Fandom Award: RESCENE, AHOF

Best Digital Music Award: AKMU, Hwasa, I.O.I, IVE, aespa, Yena

Best Album Award: BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT WISH, TXT, BLACKPINK

Best Stage Award: ATEEZ, P1Harmony, ILLIT

Listeners’ Choice Award: SEEYA

Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, Carmen (Hearts2Hearts)

Group Popularity Award: ATEEZ, ILLIT

Super Rookie Award: CORTIS, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Best Visual Content Award: KiiiKiii, RESCENE, LE SSERAFIM

Global Music Award: &TEAM, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts

Journalist Pick Artist Award: RIIZE

Artist Award: AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CORTIS, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, ILLIT, RIIZE, &TEAM, LE SSERAFIM, P1Harmony, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BTS

Artist of the Year: BTS

Best Artist Award: LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ

Congratulations to all of the winners!

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