Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 3rd Win For “Bloody Paradise” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, TUIDE, And More

ENHYPEN has won their third music show trophy for their new title track “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 28 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,817 points.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, TUIDE, TNX, Hearts2Hearts, SF9, AEN, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Splayit, AtHeart, ONEWE, and NEXZ.

Watch the performances below:

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

NCT 127 – “Blingy”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “BORN DIRE” and “Diamond Hour”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear (Feat. punchnello)”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

NEXZ – “APPETITE” and “SAUCIN’”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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