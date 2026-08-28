Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 3rd Win For “Bloody Paradise” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, TUIDE, And More

Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 3rd Win For “Bloody Paradise” On "Music Bank"; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, TUIDE, And More

Music
Aug 28, 2026
by M Lim

ENHYPEN has won their third music show trophy for their new title track “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 28 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,817 points.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, TUIDE, TNX, Hearts2Hearts, SF9, AEN, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Splayit, AtHeart, ONEWE, and NEXZ.

Watch the performances below:

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

NCT 127 – “Blingy”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “BORN DIRE” and “Diamond Hour”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear (Feat. punchnello)”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

NEXZ – “APPETITE” and “SAUCIN’”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

AEN
ALL(H)OURS
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AtHeart
ENHYPEN
Hanbin
Hearts2Hearts
KiiiKiii
Music Bank
NCT 127
NEXZ
ONEWE
SF9
Splayit
TEMPEST
TNX
TUIDE

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