Watch: ENHYPEN Celebrates 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win For 'Bloody Paradise'; Performances By NCT 127, Hearts2Hearts, And More

Watch: ENHYPEN Celebrates 1st-Ever "Music Core" Win For "Bloody Paradise"; Performances By NCT 127, Hearts2Hearts, And More

Music
Aug 29, 2026
by E Cha

ENHYPEN has won a fourth music show trophy for “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 29 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the win with a total of 7,834 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included NCT 127, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NEXZ, TUIDE, SF9, KiiiKiii, TNX, AEN, OURBIRTHDAY, Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Mashiro, AtHeart, ONEWE, and Splayit.

Check out their performances below!

NCT 127 – “BLINGY”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Diamond Hour” and “BORN DIRE”

NEXZ – “LOCO” and “SAUCIN’”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)” (Korean version)

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin – “Together”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

Splayit – “Last bus”

AEN
ALL(H)OURS
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AtHeart
DinDin
ENHYPEN
Hanbin
Hearts2Hearts
KiiiKiii
Lee Joon
Lee Seok Hoon
Mashiro
Music Core
NCT 127
NEXZ
ONEWE
OURBIRTHDAY
SF9
Splayit
TEMPEST
TNX
TUIDE

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