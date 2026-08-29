Watch: ENHYPEN Celebrates 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win For 'Bloody Paradise'; Performances By NCT 127, Hearts2Hearts, And More

ENHYPEN has won a fourth music show trophy for “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 29 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the win with a total of 7,834 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included NCT 127, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NEXZ, TUIDE, SF9, KiiiKiii, TNX, AEN, OURBIRTHDAY, Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, Mashiro, AtHeart, ONEWE, and Splayit.

Check out their performances below!

NCT 127 – “BLINGY”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Diamond Hour” and “BORN DIRE”

NEXZ – “LOCO” and “SAUCIN’”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)” (Korean version)

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin – “Together”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

Splayit – “Last bus”