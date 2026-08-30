KATSEYE's Sophia To Sit Out Europe Tour

KATSEYE’s Sophia will not be joining the group on their upcoming tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.

On August 30 local time, HYBE x Geffen announced that Sophia would not be participating in the European leg of KATSEYE’s “THE WILDWORLD TOUR,” which is set to kick off on September 1 in Dublin.

Sophia is currently on a temporary hiatus from activities: KATSEYE’s agency announced earlier this month that she would be sitting out promotional activities for the time being in order to prioritize “her mental health and wellness.”

HYBE x Geffen’s full statement regarding Sophia’s participation in the tour is as follows: