KATSEYE's Sophia To Sit Out Europe Tour
KATSEYE’s Sophia will not be joining the group on their upcoming tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.
On August 30 local time, HYBE x Geffen announced that Sophia would not be participating in the European leg of KATSEYE’s “THE WILDWORLD TOUR,” which is set to kick off on September 1 in Dublin.
Sophia is currently on a temporary hiatus from activities: KATSEYE’s agency announced earlier this month that she would be sitting out promotional activities for the time being in order to prioritize “her mental health and wellness.”
HYBE x Geffen’s full statement regarding Sophia’s participation in the tour is as follows:
Hello,
We would like to share an update regarding Sophia’s upcoming schedule.
Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed. Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in Europe and the UK scheduled from September 1 through September 17.
We sincerely ask for EYEKONS’ warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists. We will share further updates as they become available. Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and KATSEYE.
Thank you.
HxG