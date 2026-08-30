ENHYPEN Scores First No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'THE SIN : BLISS'

ENHYPEN has landed their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200!

On August 30 local time, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “THE SIN : BLISS” earned a total of 98,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on August 27. The album’s total score consisted of 92,000 traditional album sales—making “THE SIN : BLISS” the best-selling album of the week in the United States—and 6,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 6.91 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

ENHYPEN is only the ninth K-pop group ever to top the Billboard 200, following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, TXT, NewJeans, ATEEZ, and TWICE.

“THE SIN : BLISS” is ENHYPEN’s seventh consecutive top 10 album and their 10th entry overall on the Billboard 200. The group previously charted with their albums “BORDER : CARNIVAL” (which peaked at No. 18), “DIMENSION : DILEMMA” (No. 11), “DIMENSION : ANSWER” (No. 13), “MANIFESTO : DAY 1” (No. 6), “DARK BLOOD” (No. 4), “ORANGE BLOOD” (No. 4), “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” (No. 2), “DESIRE : UNLEASH” (No. 3), and “THE SIN : VANISH” (No. 2).

Congratulations to ENHYPEN on their exciting achievement!

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