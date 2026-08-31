MODYSSEY Announces First-Ever Comeback With New Teaser

MODYSSEY is gearing up for their first-ever comeback!

On September 1 at midnight KST, MODYSSEY teased an upcoming release in October with a mysterious teaser image.

While the exact details have yet to be announced, the image features the phrase “2.Multitude: How We Bloom,” hinting at something new from the newly debuted group.

Check out the teaser image below!

Formed through the “BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE,” MODYSSEY is a seven-member group that officially debuted on August 13 with their first single album “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony.”

Are you excited for MODYSSEY’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

Also watch the MODYSSEY members on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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