Watch: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, And More Risk Everything In “Made In Korea 2” Trailer

“Made in Korea 2” has unveiled new character posters and a character trailer!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The character posters capture the unique aura of characters driven by their own desires. Alongside Baek Ki Tae, who is racing toward the pinnacle of power; Jang Geon Young, who has returned seeking revenge; and Baek Ki Hyun, who faces a difficult choice between his brother Baek Ki Tae and his convictions, the posters also introduce Oh Ye Jin (Seo Eun Soo), South Korea’s first female prosecutor; Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An), who is vying for the position of the head of her organization; Cheon Seok Jung (Jung Sung Il), who wields absolute power; Pyo Hak Soo (Roh Jae Won), director of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Busan branch; Baek So Young (Cha Hee), who has become the mastermind behind an illegal business; as well as Madam Shin (Jang Hye Jin) and Hwang Dae Shik (Heo Jung Do). With their different goals bringing them together, the characters foreshadow an even fiercer and more dangerous confrontation.

The newly released character trailer also hints at an all-out clash between the Central Intelligence Agency and the Joint Investigation Headquarters. With a ruthless expression, Baek Ki Tae declares, “This is war now. It only ends when one side dies,” signaling the start of a massive confrontation. Cheon Seok Jung likewise reveals his hostility toward the Joint Investigation Headquarters, saying, “We need to cut them off at the root.”

The trailer also captures Ikeda Yuji’s commanding presence as she asks, “Is there anyone here who opposes me becoming kumicho (head of the organization)?” Meanwhile, Pyo Hak Soo’s ominous declaration, “As long as it’s not me,” and Madam Shin’s cryptic remarks as a new figure within the Central Intelligence Agency further heighten the tension.

The next scene shows Jang Geon Young pressuring Baek Ki Hyun, who has joined the Joint Investigation Headquarters, to make a choice: “There are only two choices here. Either you die and disappear, or you walk out alive.”

Oh Ye Jin, the Joint Investigation Headquarters’ first female prosecutor, also fearlessly throws herself into the battle, declaring, “What difference does it make whether you’re a female or male prosecutor? A prosecutor is just a prosecutor.”

Hwang Dae Shik displays his own chilling resolve, saying, “As much as you’ve done for me, I’ll take responsibility for you until the very end.” Meanwhile, Baek Ki Hyun’s response to Jang Geon Young—“Are you asking me to betray my brother?”—raises questions about the choice he will ultimately make.

Amid all this, Baek Ki Tae’s declaration, “Once you’ve started something, you have to see it through to the end,” further heightens anticipation for the intense power struggle to come.

Watch the trailer below:

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)