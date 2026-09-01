Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 1st Win For “BORN DIRE” On "The Show"
ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won their first music show trophy for “BORN DIRE”!
On the September 1 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “BORN DIRE,” OURBIRTHDAY’s “SQUEEZY,” and SF9’s “Without Wings.”
ALPHA DRIVE ONE ultimately took home the win with a perfect 12,000 points.
Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch their win and full encore below:
Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on their survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below: