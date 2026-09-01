September Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from August 1 to September 1.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,457,923, marking a 10.03 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “Pretty Girl,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “cheer on,” “donate,” and “advertise.”

Meanwhile, CORTIS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,438,696 for September.

KiiiKiii rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,485,176, marking a 7.23 percent increase in their score since last month.

Hearts2Hearts jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,192,464, marking a 34.52 percent rise in their score since August.

Finally, HYBE’s new girl group TUIDE debuted on the list at fifth place with a brand reputation index of 832,440.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!