ENHYPEN Tops 3 Billboard Charts + Achieves Their Highest Ranking Yet On Global 200 With 'Bloody Paradise'

ENHYPEN is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with “Bloody Paradise”!

This week, “THE SIN : BLISS” became ENHYPEN’s first album ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s main chart ranking the most popular albums in the United States.

Billboard has now revealed more of ENHYPEN’s achievements on this week’s charts. In addition to the Billboard 200, “THE SIN : BLISS” also debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States—and the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN achieved their highest rankings yet on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart with their new title track “Bloody Paradise.”

“Bloody Paradise” debuted at No. 12 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 32 on the Global 200, making it their first top 40 hit on the Global 200—and marking new career highs for the group on both charts.

Additionally, “Bloody Paradise” has become ENHYPEN’s first song ever to enter Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, where it debuted at No. 23.

Finally, ENHYPEN re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 4, marking their 90th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!