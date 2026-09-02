Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 02, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between July 25 and August 25.

Go Youn Jung shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,724,038.

So Ji Sub took second place with a brand reputation index with a brand reputation index of 4,526,298, while his “Agent Kim Reactivated” co-star Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a score of 4,139,913.

Jung Hae In came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,025,781, and Kim Moo Yul rounded out the top five with a score of 3,654,950.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Go Youn Jung
  2. So Ji Sub
  3. Yoon Kyung Ho
  4. Jung Hae In
  5. Kim Moo Yul
  6. Park Ji Hoon
  7. Kim Hye Soo
  8. Kong Hyo Jin
  9. Roh Yoon Seo
  10. Jung Jun Won
  11. Kim Hye Jun
  12. Kim Go Eun
  13. Geum Hae Na
  14. Yang Se Jong
  15. Nam Joo Hyuk
  16. Park Eun Bin
  17. Kim Min Ha
  18. Heo Nam Jun
  19. Cho Yeo Jeong
  20. Son Naeun
  21. Lee Sang Yi
  22. Ha Seok Jin
  23. Kim Min
  24. Jung Eun Chae
  25. Lee Jun Young
  26. Lee Dong Wook
  27. Kang Dong Won
  28. Uhm Jung Hwa
  29. Jung Ho Yeon
  30. EXID’s Hani

Watch Go Youn Jung in “He is Psychometric” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Hae In in “I, the Executioner” below!

Watch Now

Cho Yeo Jeong
Geum Hae Na
Go Youn Jung
Ha Seok Jin
Hani
Heo Nam Jun
Jung Eun Chae
Jung Hae In
Jung Ho Yeon
Jung Jun Won
Kang Dong Won
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Min
Kim Min Ha
Kim Moo Yul
Kong Hyo Jin
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Jun Young
Lee Sang Yi
Nam Joo Hyuk
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hoon
Roh Yoon Seo
So Ji Sub
Son Naeun
Uhm Jung Hwa
Yang Se Jong
Yoon Kyung Ho

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