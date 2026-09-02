Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between July 25 and August 25.
Go Youn Jung shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,724,038.
So Ji Sub took second place with a brand reputation index with a brand reputation index of 4,526,298, while his “Agent Kim Reactivated” co-star Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a score of 4,139,913.
Jung Hae In came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,025,781, and Kim Moo Yul rounded out the top five with a score of 3,654,950.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Go Youn Jung
- So Ji Sub
- Yoon Kyung Ho
- Jung Hae In
- Kim Moo Yul
- Park Ji Hoon
- Kim Hye Soo
- Kong Hyo Jin
- Roh Yoon Seo
- Jung Jun Won
- Kim Hye Jun
- Kim Go Eun
- Geum Hae Na
- Yang Se Jong
- Nam Joo Hyuk
- Park Eun Bin
- Kim Min Ha
- Heo Nam Jun
- Cho Yeo Jeong
- Son Naeun
- Lee Sang Yi
- Ha Seok Jin
- Kim Min
- Jung Eun Chae
- Lee Jun Young
- Lee Dong Wook
- Kang Dong Won
- Uhm Jung Hwa
- Jung Ho Yeon
- EXID’s Hani
Watch Go Youn Jung in “He is Psychometric” on Viki below:
And watch Jung Hae In in “I, the Executioner” below!