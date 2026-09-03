Lee Jong Suk Steps Down From Upcoming Romance Drama

Lee Jong Suk will no longer be starring in the upcoming romance drama “Iseop’s Romance.”

On September 3, a source from Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE Factory stated, “Lee Jong Suk prepared to star in ‘Iseop’s Romance’ for a long time from the planning and development stages, but as the production and filming schedule became adjusted from the original plan, it became difficult to coordinate with his future schedule. After thorough discussions with the production team, we ultimately agreed that he will not partake in this project.”

The agency continued, “As it is a project that we prepared for a long time with affection, we will do our best so that ‘Iseop’s Romance’ can be completed as a good project.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Iseop’s Romance” follows the romance between Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir who excels at everything except love, and Kang Min Gyeong, the talented “secret weapon” of TK Group. Previously, it was confirmed that Choi Yoon Ji will be starring as the female lead Kang Min Gyeong.

“Iseop’s Romance” is slated to begin production this year and premiere in 2027.

While waiting, watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” on Viki:

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