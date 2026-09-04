Yim Si Wan To Host 2026 Busan International Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Actor Yim Si Wan will grace the finale of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)!

On September 4, the Busan International Film Festival announced that Yim Si Wan has been appointed as the sole host for the closing ceremony of the 31st BIFF, which will be held this coming October.

It was previously announced that actress Kim Min Ha will be hosting the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival. Meanwhile, this year’s closing ceremony will feature the Busan Awards, where winners of the competitive section—newly established last year—will be announced.

Ym Si Wan, who debuted as a member of ZE:A in 2010, began his full-scale acting career with the 2012 drama “The Moon Embracing the Sun.” Since then, he has built an impressive filmography across various genres and platforms including the dramas “Misaeng: Imcomplete Life,” “Summer Strike,” and “Boyhood” as well as the films “The Attorney,” “Emergency Declaration,” and “Road to Boston.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will kick off on October 6 and run for 10 days through October 15. Check out the lineup of Korean drama series that will premiere at this year’s festival here.

Watch Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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