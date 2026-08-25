2026 Busan International Film Festival Announces 3 New Korean Dramas To Premiere At Event

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced three highly anticipated Korean drama series that will premiere at this year’s festival!

On August 25, BIFF announced that its “On Screen” section will showcase Lee Jae Wook and Go Min Si’s Netflix series “Dead-End Job,” Disney+’s fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress,” and Son Suk Ku’s Netflix series “Road” (working title).

The “On Screen” section highlights the year’s most highly anticipated new drama series, expanding the scope and value of the cinematic experience by bringing exciting series premieres from around the world to the big screen.

“Dead-End Job” has drawn attention for its ensemble cast featuring Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, and Lee Hee Joon. Directed by Kim Da Min, the series uses a suspicious part-time job as its setting to tell a story rooted in reality, blending inventive imagination with mystery.

Disney+’s highly anticipated “The Remarried Empress” is an upcoming fantasy romance that has already garnered attention for its star-studded cast, including Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young. The series is directed by Jo Soo Won, who previously helmed “I Hear Your Voice” and “Thirty But Seventeen.”

“Road” is the latest series from director Han Jun Hee, whose film “Coin Locker Girl” was invited to the Critics’ Week at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, while his series “D.P.” won Best Drama in the TV category at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards. Starring Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin Rok, and others, the series follows the investigation into the truth behind a cross-border serial murder mystery.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 6 to 15.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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