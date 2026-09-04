BAE173's Muzin, Junseo, And Youngseo Sign With New Agency + To Debut As New Group

BAE173 members Muzin, Junseo, and Youngseo have found a new agency to call home!

On September 4, Orca Music announced the signing of exclusive contracts with Muzin, Junseo, and Youngseo, stating, “Through extensive discussions with the members, we have become confident in their future direction and potential for growth. We will spare no support to ensure they can unfold their talents in a more stable environment as artists and continue their long-term career growth.”

The three members will unveil a new team name in mid-September and begin preparing for album production, which will showcase their further developed musical skills and performances.

Orca Music commented, “Based on the active communication and support from fans who have cheered them on, we plan to unfold activities from various angles for their global success,” and asked for continued support and interest.

Previously in August, BAE173 teammate Hangyul initially signed with Orca Music following the expiration of his exclusive contract with PocketDol Studio in February. Then, Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, and Bit also left the agency after the expiration of their exclusive contracts.

Are you excited for Muzin, Junseo, and Youngseo’s new group name? Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch them on “PROJECT 7”:

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