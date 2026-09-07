Kim Ji Won Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'WONEDERLAND'

Kim Ji Won is going on tour!

On September 7, Kim Ji Won announced the dates and cities for her 2026 fan meeting tour “WONEDERLAND”! After starting the tour in Seoul on October 24 and 25, Kim Ji Won will visit Macau, Taipei, Yokohama, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Check out the poster below!

Having impressed in numerous dramas including “Heirs,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Fight My Way,” “My Liberation Notes,” and “Queen of Tears,” Kim Ji Won is currently gearing up for her next drama “Doctor X.”

Check out more actor fan meeting events in your area through Soompi’s 2026 actor fan meeting masterlist here!

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun” below:

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