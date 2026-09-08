&TEAM Breaks 1st-Day Sales Record As 'Mark On Me' Becomes Million-Seller

&TEAM is soaring to new heights with their first-ever Korean comeback!

On September 8, &TEAM made the first Korean comeback of their career with the new mini album “Mark on Me” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, “Mark on Me” sold an impressive total of 1,224,524 copies on its first day of sales alone, breaking &TEAM’s previous first-day sales record of 1,139,988 copies (set by their Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” last year).

“Mark on Me” is &TEAM’s third consecutive album to surpass 1 million sales within the first day of its release, following “Back to Life” and their latest Japanese EP “We on Fire.”

Congratulations to &TEAM on another “million-seller”!