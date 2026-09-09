BLACKPINK's Lisa To Appear On 'The Tonight Show' Next Week

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be stopping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On September 9 local time, the famous U.S. talk show announced that Lisa would be appearing on the program next week.

Lisa will be appearing on the September 16 episode of “The Tonight Show,” which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

According to the show, Lisa will be dishing on her new single “SaWaDiKa,” her upcoming EP “PRESS PLAY,” her documentary film “Always Lalisa,” and her upcoming Las Vegas residency “VIVA LA LISA.”

Check out Lisa’s new music video for “SaWaDiKa” here!