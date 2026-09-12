Watch: BLACKPINK's Lisa Drops Fierce Dance Performance Video For 'SaWaDiKa'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared a closer look at her choreography for “SaWaDiKa”!

On September 12 KST, Lisa released a dance performance video for her new single “SaWaDiKa,” which will be included on her upcoming solo EP “PRESS PLAY.”

The new video gives fans a better look at Lisa’s choreography for the song, as well as the many cool formations she creates together with her backup dancers.

Meanwhile, “SaWaDiKa” recently became the fastest music video of 2026 to surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

Check out Lisa’s new dance performance video for “SaWaDiKa” below!