Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, And More Discuss Who Should Tune In To Tonight's Premiere Of 'A Love Other Than Yours'

The stars of KBS’s “A Love Other Than Yours” have shared their thoughts on who should tune in to the drama!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun stars as Namgoong Ho, a corporate employee who would do anything for his longtime girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do is a film director who refuses to give up on her dream even as she finds herself facing the harshness of reality.

With the show’s premiere coming up tonight, the starring cast took the time to consider what kinds of viewers would enjoy the drama the most.

Seo Kang Jun recommended the drama to not only people in long-term relationships, but also anyone interested in reflecting on their “true selves” within relationships and romantic love.

“I think people in long-term relationships will relate a lot [to our drama],” he said, before adding, “This drama is a story about facing yourself and growing through love and encounters with other people. Accordingly, I think there are many aspects that will be relatable and comforting to people who need a self-esteem boost, people who feel overwhelmed by life, and people who are overall happy but still feel empty somewhere inside.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun Jin recommended the drama to anyone who has ever questioned whether their current relationship was heading in the right direction.

She added, “By seeing various forms of love [in the drama], you’ll be able to feel both the preciousness of the person next to you and the anticipation of meeting someone new.”

Lee Joo Ahn remarked, “Regardless of age, everyone has their own major worries. I hope that instead of suffering alone, you will watch our drama with the feeling of conversing with our characters.”

Finally, Jo Aram commented, “Have you ever asked yourself while dating someone, ‘What kind of person am I, and what kind of love is it that I want? Anyone who has will find themselves getting deeply immersed in our story.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the first episode here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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