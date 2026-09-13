'Possible Love' Becomes 1st Korean Film To Win Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize At Venice Film Festival

Lee Chang Dong’s new film “Possible Love” took home the second-highest honor at this year’s Venice International Film Festival!

On September 12 local time, “Possible Love” won the prestigious Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where the film received a six-minute standing ovation last week after its world premiere.

Notably, “Possible Love” is the first Korean film ever to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival. Lee Chang Dong previously won a Silver Lion for Best Director at the festival 24 years ago for his 2002 film “Oasis.”

“Possible Love,” Lee Chang Dong’s first new film in eight years, tells the story of two married couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, along with a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined. As they meet to film a documentary, they are forced to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

The film’s star-studded main cast includes Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Sul Kyung Gu.

After premiering in theaters on September 23, “Possible Love” will be released on Netflix on November 6. Check out a trailer for the film here!

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Possible Love”!

Watch Cho Yeo Jeong’s new drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

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And watch Jeon Do Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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