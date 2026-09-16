Vote Now: Pick Your Favorite K-Drama For Viki's K-Drama Day

Voting is officially live for K-Drama Day!

Do you want to see your favorite K-drama displayed on a billboard near you? This year, Rakuten Viki will be celebrating International K-Drama Day in a meaningful way by having fans vote for their favorite K-drama. The winning K-Drama will be displayed on billboards around the world for K-Drama Day!

Check out the dramas you can vote for below!

Voting takes place from September 14 to 21. Fans can vote once a day for the duration of the voting period.

Vote for your favorite K-drama HERE!