Vote Now: Pick Your Favorite K-Drama For Viki's K-Drama Day
Voting is officially live for K-Drama Day!
Do you want to see your favorite K-drama displayed on a billboard near you? This year, Rakuten Viki will be celebrating International K-Drama Day in a meaningful way by having fans vote for their favorite K-drama. The winning K-Drama will be displayed on billboards around the world for K-Drama Day!
Check out the dramas you can vote for below!
Global Top Picks
Voting takes place from September 14 to 21. Fans can vote once a day for the duration of the voting period.