Vote Now: Pick Your Favorite K-Drama For Viki's K-Drama Day

Vote Now: Pick Your Favorite K-Drama For Viki's K-Drama Day

Drama
Sep 16, 2026
by Soompi

Voting is officially live for K-Drama Day!

Do you want to see your favorite K-drama displayed on a billboard near you? This year, Rakuten Viki will be celebrating International K-Drama Day in a meaningful way by having fans vote for their favorite K-drama. The winning K-Drama will be displayed on billboards around the world for K-Drama Day!

Check out the dramas you can vote for below!

Global Top Picks

SEA Top Picks

Voting takes place from September 14 to 21. Fans can vote once a day for the duration of the voting period.

Vote for your favorite K-drama HERE!

A Bona Fide Killer
A Hundred Memories
Dream to You
Filing for Love
Heart Signal 5
IDOL I
K-Drama Day
Last Summer
Moon River
Ms. Incognito
My Youth
Our Universe
Phantom Lawyer
Positively Yours
Soompi Spotlight
Spirit Fingers
Taxi Driver 3
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
To My Beloved Thief
Viki
Yumi's Cells 3

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read